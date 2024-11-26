Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were paid the same salary for their roles in the film adaptation of 'Wicked,' Universal Studios has confirmed.

"Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder. The women received equal pay for their work on 'Wicked,'" a Universal spokesperson stated in a response to The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, sources close to the production corroborated that both actresses were compensated equally for their contributions to the movie musical directed by Jon M. Chu.

Speculation about a significant pay gap between Erivo and Grande surfaced online this week, with rumors circulating on X and other social sites claiming Grande earned $15 million while Erivo was paid $1 million. These claims gained traction when various media outlets echoed the social media buzz, further fueling the controversy.

Ariana getting paid over $10M more than Cynthia doesn't sit right with me... https://t.co/hM2uMv9U0b — King Kyle 🤴🏽🎀 (@kyleskiki) November 25, 2024

'Wicked,' adapted from Gregory Maguire's best-selling novel, tells the untold story of the witches of Oz. Erivo portrays Elphaba, while Grande takes on the role of Glinda. The screenplay was written by Winnie Holzman, who penned the original stage production, alongside Dana Fox. Academy Award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz reimagined the musical score for the screen. The cast also includes Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, and Bowen Yang.

During their press tour, Erivo and Grande have shared their admiration for each other, both on and off set. The co-stars expressed their mutual desire to return to Broadway, ideally as a duo, further showcasing their strong connection.

The two-part 'Wicked' film is being released in separate installments, with the first ending at the iconic "Defying Gravity" scene, which concludes Act I of the Broadway production. Chu explained the decision to split the story into two parts, stating, "We found that that room was necessary. I think we found a beautiful balance in it."

The film has already seen remarkable success at the box office, setting records with a $15.8 million haul on Monday, surpassing 'Frozen 2's' $12.7 million. Globally, 'Wicked' has grossed over $160 million during its opening weekend.