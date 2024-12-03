Kieran Culkin recently revealed that his young children haven't yet seen the holiday classic 'Home Alone', which features both him and his brother Macaulay Culkin.

Speaking at the 34th annual Gotham Awards in New York City, the 42-year-old actor shared his parental concerns about the film's content.

The 'Succession' star, who has two children with wife Jazz Charton - daughter Kinsey, 5, and son Wilder, 3 - explained that certain scenes might be too frightening for young viewers.

"There's still some scary parts," he noted, specifically mentioning the tarantula scene. However, he suggested that 2024 might be the year his children finally experience the beloved Christmas film.

"We think they might be ready for 'Home Alone' this year," he said. "If not, next year."

The conversation about his family life comes during a significant period in Culkin's career, following his Emmy win for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

During his acceptance speech at the 75th Emmy Awards, he made headlines by publicly expressing his desire for more children, calling out to his wife Jazz Charton, 35.

He later explained to reporters that this wasn't a spontaneous request, revealing a previous conversation with his wife where she had jokingly tied having more children to winning an Emmy.

The couple's family life occasionally appears on social media, with Charton sharing photos of Culkin with their children on the 'Succession' set in May 2023, playfully captioning it as "The alternate reality Roman where he's a dad but still an a***hole," referencing his character on the show.