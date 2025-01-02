Millie Bobby Brown is reminding fans that she's not a child anymore after trolls online criticized how old she looked in a recent selfie.

Brown rose to fame at age 12 as a child star on Netflix hit "Stranger Things," but she's now 20 and married to Jake Bongiovi, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi. The Emmy nominee posted a few mirror selfies on Instagram on Monday, and some fans weren't having it.

One commenter remarked that Brown looks like a "40-year-old Jersey housewife," while another claimed she "looked 35." Another commenter "Googled 'how to look 65 when you are 16.'"

In the photos, Brown wore a floral dress with a Louis Vuitton purse and had her hair in loose waves.

Some fans came to her defense, however, reminding the haters that "she's not a kid anymore."

"You're still expecting her to look like baby Eleven. She's not," one commenter wrote, referring to Brown's character on "Stranger Things."

Brown later posted an Instagram Story addressing the mean-spirited comments, saying simply, "women grow!! not sorry about it :)."

