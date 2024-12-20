The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has officially concluded filming, wrapping a bow on its near-decade run. Premiering summer of 2016, the world has watched the young cast of adolescents grow up over the years, becoming adults as they tell the chilling story of supernatural forces in 1980s Indiana.

That’s a wrap on Stranger Things. See you in 2025 pic.twitter.com/29htbnDf7E — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) December 20, 2024

Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays Eleven on the show, shared a glimpse of her teary farewell to the cast, who she deems as family. "I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you and I'll forever carry the memories and bonds we've created together as a family."

millie loves stranger things and the cast w her entire heart and fuck everyone that said otherwise pic.twitter.com/UzIB1rEwaZ — ❦ (@elswraith) December 20, 2024

The emotional farewell touched many fans, who felt deeply connected to Brown over the years. The British actress, who is now 20 years old, began playing the role of Eleven when she was only 12 years old. She's come a long way since gaining global fame, receiving two Emmy nominations and marrying actor Jake Bongiovi in May 2024 after three years of dating. Matthew Modine, who plays Papa in Stranger Things, officiated the wedding.

Brown stars alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo. Schnapps opened up about his own post-wrap reflections, writing, "Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers, and l'm feeling very emotional. As I close this chapter of my life, I can't help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I've met and valuable life/career lessons i learned through this decade journey."

As more and more cast members begin to share their own emotional sentiments, fans are getting teary-eyed too.

me trying to act like i’m fine even though stranger things just wrapped and the cast is starting to make their emotional wrap/goodbye posts

pic.twitter.com/iC4ybers5I — tarrin (@chiefjopper) December 20, 2024

when finn posts his goodbye post to mike and stranger things ITS OVER FOR ME pic.twitter.com/l1vkixMJGG — ًbrie (@paladinsgf) December 16, 2024

Others have respected the timing of the show's demise, with one X user writing, "Understandably, they started when they were just kids. All grown up now :) time to spread their wings and do other projects."

Stranger Things season five is set to premiere in 2025.