Millie Bobby Brown and her new husband Jake Bongiovi shared stunning photos from the wedding online.

On Wednesday, October 2, the 'Stranger Things' actress posted a carousel of images on Instagram of their nuptials.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Brown and Bongiovi — Jon Bon Jovi's son — jumped the broom back in May.

"Forever and always, your wife," the Florence by Mills founder penned in her caption. The post included gorgeous black and white snapshots from their wedding, a photo of Brown blowing a bubble on a dance floor, and the two sharing their first kiss as a married couple at the altar.

Other photos included the newlyweds walking and smiling and posing in front of green pastures.

Brown announced her engagement to Bongiovi with lyrics to Taylor Swift's song "Lover" in April 2023.

Jake also shared photos from their wedding on Instagram, with a similar caption: "forever and always, your husband."

His post included a different set of photos, including a solo shot of him standing in a room, a flick of him smiling with his father, and a pic of him and his bride at the altar exchanging vows.

'Cosmopolitan' reports the couple's photos were lensed by photographer Sandra von Riekhoff.

Although the pair have not publicly spoken out about their new union, Jon Bon Jovi opened up about the wedding on 'The One Show' on BBC.

Love is in the air! 💍👀



Rock icon @jonbonjovi reflects on his son Jake tying the knot with English actress Millie Bobby Brown 🫶 #TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/VjJyrfUjUi pic.twitter.com/pxtCnTtHmX — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) May 28, 2024

Read more: Jennifer Williams Marries Christian Gold In Paris Before He Returns To Jail To Serve Remainder Of His Sentence

"They're great," the "It's My Life" musician said. "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true."