Former "Baywatch" star Jeremy Jackson's ex-wife Loni Willison was photographed going through a dumpster on New Year's Day in Los Angeles, leading to fears for her safety.

According to Daily Mail, witnesses said Willison rummaged through the bin and pulled out a Christmas tree and other things. She was seen wearing a floral dress, a baseball cap and leopard print boots.

She loaded her trinkets into a shopping trolley before strolling across the road.

Since marrying Jackson in 2012 and divorcing two years later, Willison's battles have been well documented.

She has blamed her ex-husband in interviews for many of her woes, saying her relationship with him sent her life on a downward path.

Willison said in a May 2023 interview with X17 Online about her past: "My ex-husband. Getting married. At least I got divorced... it set everything up."

The couple's separation came in the wake of claims of domestic abuse that included allegations that Jackson tried to strangle her during an incident.

Willison, who was once a popular model and appeared in magazines including Glam Fit and Iron Man, has endured several challenges in her personal life in recent years. In 2018, Willison made headlines when she was pictured living on the streets of Los Angeles.

Willison, in previous interviews as reported by DailyMail, claimed she had a mental breakdown in 2016 and was convinced she was being dosed with electrical currents that could only stop with crystal meth.

She said she "can not live inside anywhere" because, for almost a year, someone was "electrocuting" her every day, so she had to escape.

Officers answered a domestic disturbance call at Willison and Jackson's residence in August of 2014, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to reports at the time, Willison suffered serious injuries, but the case was later dropped as she would not make a complaint.

"I didn't report him when he attacked me because I was scared," she previously said about the incident. "I was in a bad place emotionally, and I didn't want Jeremy to go to jail."

Meanwhile, in an interview with DailyMail in October, Jackson said that Willison's decline has saddened him.

He described losing her as "the death of somebody." He talked about trying to assist her during her mental and addiction troubles.

"The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew," he said.