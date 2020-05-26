Baywatch Remake: Pamela Anderson’s Savage Remarks On Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron

Playboy icon Pamela Anderson spilled the tea as she made a savage confession about the film remake of "Baywatch."

In her recent virtual interview on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen," the "Baywatch" OG -- who played the role of the senior lifeguard CJ Parker in the hit TV show -- admitted that she "didn't like" the 2017 revived movie starring Zac Efron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

A Thumbs Down From The "Baywatch" OG

"I didn't like it. Let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies out of television, is just messing with it," the 52-year-old old Canadian model boldly stated.

The "Blonde and Blonder" actress also took another jab and made a comparison to the TV series' budget versus the movie's production cost.

"$65 million would make a good movie. We made our show for like $500,000," Anderson furthered. "You have the same explosions, the same sequences of water, that's the fun part. Being creative."

Anderson, who made a cameo appearance in the film remake which was directed by Seth Gordon, also featured Efron and The Rock alongside Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra and Kelly Rohrbach, who starred as CJ Parker.

The "Superhero Movie" star then mentioned that after their finale episode in 2001, she has not kept in touch with her former co-stars like David Hasselhoff, Carmen Electra, Yasmine Bleeth, Brandon Call and Jeremy Jackson.

Meanwhile, in his previous Instagram post, The Rock praised Anderson for her "iconic character" as he welcomed her as one of the cast of the "Baywatch" film remake.

"She introduced the world to "CJ Parker" and became one of the most iconic characters of a generation - for the most successful TV show of all time. A pleasure to welcome (as gorgeous as ever) Pamela Anderson to our #BAYWATCH cast. We couldn't have made this movie without you. Welcome home. Thrilled you had a blast with us!" Johnson wrote.

"Baywatch" Dubbed As 2017's Worst Movie

Although the movie was a box office hit and earned $177.9 million globally, movie critics were disappointed about the remake. It even bagged the Razzie trophy by Rotten Tomatoes as the worst picture for the category "So Rotten You Loved It."

Just like the former Playboy Playmate, Forbes also cited that the biggest downfall of "Baywatch" was its huge budget.

"The film was pegged as a $40-$45 million Thurs-Mon opener heading into Memorial Day, but after getting sandbagged with mostly very negative reviews, that number dive-bombed and the Paramount/Viacom Inc. release ended up with just $26m for the weekend."

For her part, Anderson admitted that she still wears her iconic red one-piece swimsuit for special occasions. "I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet," she told The New York Times.

