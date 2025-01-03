Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman on Friday met with the Menendez family to talk about the potential resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were still teenagers when they were convicted in the brutal murder of their parents almost 35 years ago.

According to Variety, the meeting comes as Hochman weighs a petition filed in October by former District Attorney George Gascón to have the brothers' sentences commuted to make them eligible for parole.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Hochman called the conversation that took several hours "productive" but said that he had not made a decision yet.

"It's taking a lot of time," he said. "It's one of those decisions you want to make you get right."

"There's not a lot of free time in my life right now," the D.A. added.

Convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder, the Menendez brothers received life in prison without parole.

The brothers claimed "imperfect" self-defense, and their family argued they were victims of years of abuse by their father, Jose Menendez.

At least 20 relatives attended the meeting Hochman held with them and are "hopeful for an open and fair discussion."

The family said in a statement that Erik and Lyle have demonstrated accountability and made positive contributions to the community while in prison.

Hochman, who took office last month after beating Gascón in his re-election bid in November, is not obligated to keep Gascón's petition in place.

Opposition to the resentencing has come from family, including Milton Andersen, the brother of Kitty Menendez.

Recently, the case has seen renewed interest from the public after Netflix released the series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" in September.

Now, the Menendez family claims that the brothers are due for a new trial because new evidence supports their abuse claims.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is also expected to review a clemency request but has said he will respect Hochman's decision.

The Menendez brothers are currently incarcerated in a state prison in California.