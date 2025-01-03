John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg created a social media stir on January 2 when he jokingly claimed to be representing actor Justin Baldoni in an alleged legal dispute with Blake Lively.

The 31-year-old Harvard Law graduate's satirical posts on X (formerly Twitter) managed to fool several media outlets and social media users.

"I agreed to take on JUSTIN BALDONI as a client. Why? FAIRNESS," Schlossberg wrote, drawing a dramatic parallel to John Adams' defense of British soldiers after the Boston Massacre.

He followed up with another post maintaining the charade: "My personal feelings about Justin Baldoni are irrelevant. Justin is my client, I'm his lawyer. Even the most heinous individuals have the right to counsel for their defense."

The prank reached such convincing proportions that Baldoni's actual attorney, Bryan Freedman, had to address the situation, telling the 'Daily Mail' the claim was "ridiculous" and confirming that "Nobody on my team has spoken to him."

""If you can't tell this is satire you need to get offline. thank you," Schlossberg added.

Schlossberg, who passed the bar exam in 2023 and works as a 'Vogue' political correspondent, seemed to relish the confusion his prank created, later sharing screenshots of news articles that had reported his fake legal representation on his Instagram Stories.