After a turbulent eight-year court battle that included disagreements over child custody, property, and money, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement.

In a statement, Jolie's lawyer James Simon said to CNN, "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago," he added. "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

According to the Daily Mail, the "Maleficent" actress is reportedly poised to add a substantial $80 million to her wealth amid the end of her divorce battle.

An insider told the outlet that Pitt, who has a net worth of $400 million, is "relieved that this weight is finally lifted from him."

"He is no longer bound in any way to his marriage with Angelina," the insider said. "She has really put him through the ringer and he is just glad this portion is done."

The ex-couple drafted a prenuptial agreement before to their 2014 wedding, which stated that they would divide their joint assets and keep their premarital personal belongings in the event of a divorce.

Despite the agreed-upon terms, the divorce could unexpectedly result in whopping financial gains for Jolie, who has a net worth of $120 million.

Amid the end of their divorce battle, Jolie and Pitt are now face a lingering $62 million dispute that remains unresolved. Specifically, this centers around the French chateau and vineyard that they previously shared ownership of.

In 2011, the "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" stars purchased Château Miraval, a property valued at $164 million.

Currently, they find themselves entangled in a heated legal battle as Pitt claims that his ex-wife sold her $62 million share of the vineyard to the Stoli Group without obtaining his consent. They reportedly previously agreed not to sell their shares to anybody else.

For Jolie, Pitt's refusal to purchase her shares without her agreement to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was seen as a modification of their initial agreement. She argued that this action was aimed at hiding his alleged mistreatment of both herself and their children.

In a recent ruling by a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court, it was determined that the case will proceed to trial despite Jolie's efforts to have it thrown out.

The judge found that there existed an implicit agreement related to the shares of the holding company, acknowledging the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor's allegations of interference.