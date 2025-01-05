Emma Stone unveiled her new hairstyle at the 2025 Golden Globes record carpet, sparking excitement among fans who had been speculating about her drastic change for the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos movie "Bugonia."

The 36-year-old star made a striking appearance in a vibrant red dress, yet it was her chic pixie cut that truly stole the spotlight.

The short hairstyle revealed a hint of new growth following her recent decision to shave her head.

Fans were praising the actress' new hairstyle.

She rocks that look 🔥 — Your Daily Birds 🐤 (@yourdailybirds) January 6, 2025

Actually obsessed with this hair — That Mexican Jew (@thatmexicanjew8) January 6, 2025

Meanwhile, others questioned her decision to shave off her long red hair.

For a role? — Samantha J. Foster Composer (@sjfostersound) January 6, 2025

Idk why people are being mean, he looks adorable — 7anguine®️ (@7anguine) January 6, 2025

Others weren't happy because they believe it "doesn't suit" her.

gurl that hair is...a choice — Bill (@KarmaIsAFad) January 6, 2025

she looks like a karen with this hair 😭 — minmin 🔆 is seeing billie (@notearsleftdrew) January 6, 2025

doesn't work for her — luigi mascarpone🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸 (@vodkabooty) January 6, 2025

But some social media users were quick to defend the "Easy A" actress for her hair choice.

yall she shaved her head for the next Yorgos film and she’s just growing it back out, chill — c (@thefilmtiger) January 6, 2025

She can go home pic.twitter.com/qpRZyesg7i — HARRYS HOUSE (@harryshouse3) January 6, 2025

In October, Stone was spotted in New York shooting her latest movie, marking her fourth collaboration with Lanthimos following "The Favourite," "Poor Things," and "Kinds of Kindness."

At the time, fans were quick to notice that in all the photos shared online, Stone was sporting a hat, sparking speculation that she may have undergone a drastic hair transformation for the role.

In a video posted on X, the actress was spotted at the New York Film Festival showing off her iconic red hair. However, she was readjusting it at the top, giving the impression that it might be a wig.

Following the completion of the filming for "Bugonia," Stone has maintained a discreet presence, with the Golden Globes serving as her first major appearance since her involvement in the movie.

While not a nominee this year, she graces the award show as the previous recipient of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – musical or comedy. Stone clinched the award last year for her portrayal in "Poor Things," another notable project by Lanthimos.