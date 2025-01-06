During Wednesday's episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, actress Pamela Anderson opened up about a terrifying encounter she had while on a flight.

She said she was nearly attacked by an irate man who mistook her for a member of The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks.

Anderson recalled the moment in the latest episode, saying, "This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, 'Do you know what this country's done for you?'"

She added, "I was like, 'Oh, my God. What have I done?' I looked back and he was [angry]."

"Then this stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me," the Golden Globe nominee revealed.

Anderson said the gentleman thought she was part of the country music group who was in a lot of in the early 2000s.

"Yeah. Ended up he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing?" she continued. "I almost got killed on a plane. I was scared to fly after that, a little bit."

Anderson recalled being terrified when the incident took place and said she was surprised that someone would mistake her for another star.

While Anderson did not reveal when exactly the incident took place, it may be assumed that it happened in 2003.

The year was a particularly turbulent time for The Chicks after lead singer Natalie Maines said something bad onstage about then-president George W. Bush in London.

Due to the Iraq invasion, Maines declared that she was ashamed that Bush, a Texan, was president, and the band faced backlash for her comments.

In 2020, the Chicks formally dropped the Dixie Chicks moniker, citing the connection of the word "Dixie" to the Confederacy and racism in the U.S.

You can listen to Anderson's entire interview on the podcast "Happy Sad Confused" below.