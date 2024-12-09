At 57 years old, Pamela Anderson has earned her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

Anderson earned her Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama nomination for her performance as showgirl Shelly in Gia Coppola's drama film "The Last Showgirl."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress expressed her thoughts on being nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Pamela Anderson's Reaction to Golden Globes Nomination
Pamela Anderson shares her reaction to earning her first-ever Golden Globe nomination on her Instagram Stories Instagram / Pamela Anderson

She said, "I'm truly grateful, overwhelmed... and blessed to wake up this morning to this exciting news..."

Anderson added that she is sharing "this beautiful nomination" with her family and those who make up "The Last Showgirl."

She ended her statement with an inspiring message.

"It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities - we are not all so lucky," she said.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement over Anderson's nomination.

In addition to Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Fernanda Torres, and Kate Winslet have also been nominated for the same category.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be held on Jan. 25. The winners will be announced during a live telecast, which will air on CBS.

