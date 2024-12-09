At 57 years old, Pamela Anderson has earned her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

Anderson earned her Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama nomination for her performance as showgirl Shelly in Gia Coppola's drama film "The Last Showgirl."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress expressed her thoughts on being nominated for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

She said, "I'm truly grateful, overwhelmed... and blessed to wake up this morning to this exciting news..."

Anderson added that she is sharing "this beautiful nomination" with her family and those who make up "The Last Showgirl."

She ended her statement with an inspiring message.

"It is never too late to dream, to start again, to stay open to possibilities - we are not all so lucky," she said.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement over Anderson's nomination.

So freaking excited for Pamela Anderson!!! A rising 🐦‍🔥#goldenglobes — Georgia 🦥 (@LightBluish95) December 9, 2024

In addition to Anderson, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Tilda Swinton, Fernanda Torres, and Kate Winslet have also been nominated for the same category.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be held on Jan. 25. The winners will be announced during a live telecast, which will air on CBS.