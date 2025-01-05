Pamela Anderson has once again opted not to put on any makeup as she attended the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

Anderson opted to go all-black for the glitzy event and walked down the red carpet with Brandon Thomas Lee, one of her sons from her marriage to ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The "Baywatch" star is attending the Golden Globes as a first-time nominee, having been nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for her performance in "The Last Showgirl."

On social media, Anderson earned praise and a lot of love for continuing to go makeup-free when attending Hollywood events.

