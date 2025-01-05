Pamela Anderson Attends the Golden Globes Makeup-Free With Son Brandon Thomas Lee
Pamela Anderson has once again opted not to put on any makeup as she attended the 82nd annual Golden Globes.
Anderson opted to go all-black for the glitzy event and walked down the red carpet with Brandon Thomas Lee, one of her sons from her marriage to ex-husband Tommy Lee.
The "Baywatch" star is attending the Golden Globes as a first-time nominee, having been nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Drama category for her performance in "The Last Showgirl."
Read more: Pamela Anderson Reacts to Her First-Ever Golden Globe Nomination: 'Never Too Late to Dream'
On social media, Anderson earned praise and a lot of love for continuing to go makeup-free when attending Hollywood events.
© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Join the Discussion