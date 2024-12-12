Recently uncovered prosecution files reveal details of Liam Payne's final hours, including claims that he repeatedly contacted hotel staff requesting alcohol and drugs, and allegedly offered an escort $5,000 to visit him.

The One Direction singer died on October 16, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

He was 31 years old.

Since his passing, authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death, charging five individuals, including hotel staff and Argentine businessman Roger Nores, who denies being a suspect.

Esteban Grassi, the hotel's chief receptionist and one of the accused, alleged that Payne persistently called reception for assistance in obtaining cocaine. Grassi recalled that after he refused to help, Payne allegedly insulted him, saying he was "useless."

Text messages provided to prosecutors and published by journalist Mauro Szeta allegedly show Payne offering an escort, Aldana Serrano, $5,000 to "party." One message read, "I have all day... I'd gift you $5,000... US dollars. You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u." When noticing Serrano's WhatsApp profile photo included another woman, Payne reportedly asked, "Who's your friend, do you want to bring her?" Serrano replied, "5000 USD both, it's the whole day the two of us together."

Grassi also detailed an earlier encounter where Payne reportedly asked a bellboy for cocaine, allegedly becoming angry when denied. "He invited me to his room, which was a disaster, and asked if I could get him cocaine," the bellboy texted Grassi. "I said, 'I apologize sir, but neither I nor any of the staff can help you with that type of service.' He called me 'useless' and told me to get out of his sight."

The investigation has revealed that Payne consumed alcohol and had traces of cocaine in his system at the time of his death. Toxicology reports also indicated the presence of antidepressants, with a psychiatrist having warned a month earlier of the dangers of mixing medication with alcohol.

The ongoing case continues to scrutinize the roles of hotel staff and Nores, who allegedly acted as Payne's de facto manager during his stay. Nores denies these claims and insists he is not culpable in Payne's death. Prosecutors are considering charges of "negligent homicide" against staff who reportedly moved Payne to his room instead of seeking immediate medical attention during a critical moment.

Payne's family, devastated by the tragedy, barred Nores from attending his funeral. His father, Geoff Payne, has since visited Buenos Aires to address the investigation personally, while fans continue to mourn the loss of the beloved star, holding vigils in his honor outside the CasaSur hotel.