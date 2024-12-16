Liam Payne's fatal fall appears to still be haunting one hotel guest who was present at the CasaSur Palermo, and now, he's breaking his silence.

The former One Direction singer reportedly died due to multiple injuries after falling from the third floor of a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.

Payne reportedly died on the spot, per 'The Mirror,' after suffering a debilitating skull fracture which the medical chief claimed were "incompatible with life."

He was 31.

Bret Watson was reportedly in a room on the first floor alongside his wedding planner when he spotted the tragic incident taking place — Payne in free fall — according to 'TMZ.' The traumatized guest is set to appear in the new documentary, 'TMZ Presents: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?'

According to Watson, he and the unidentified wedding planner ran to the balcony and looked down to find the former 1D singer, whom he believed died instantly. Per the media outlet, the documentary is set to feature exclusive interviews with the accused in addition to accounts from eye witnesses.

Watson claimed the sound of Liam's body hitting the ground was more haunting than the fall itself. Per the interview, the witness is still facing issues regarding the harrowing site.

Watson and the guests at the wedding claimed they witnessed the entertainer become more and more intoxicated and erratic as the hours passed. He witnessed the last encounter between Payne and hotel staff, who carried him by his arms and legs back to his room where they left him.

Shortly after, the beloved entertainer would come crashing down 10-meters from his Buenos Aires hotel balcony.

There's some differing stories regarding the interaction, as Liam's friend Roger Nores claims Payne was only a little tipsy and was in good spirits when he left him just an hour before the fall, per the media outlet.

Recently uncovered prosecution files reveal details of Payne's final hours, including claims that he repeatedly contacted hotel staff requesting alcohol and drugs, and allegedly offered an escort $5,000 to visit him.

Since his passing, authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death, charging five individuals, including hotel staff and Argentine businessman Roger Nores, who denies being a suspect.

Esteban Grassi, the hotel's chief receptionist and one of the accused, alleged that Payne persistently called reception for assistance in obtaining cocaine. Grassi recalled that after he refused to help, Payne allegedly insulted him, saying he was "useless."

Text messages provided to prosecutors and published by journalist Mauro Szeta allegedly show Payne offering an escort, Aldana Serrano, $5,000 to "party." One message read, "I have all day... I'd gift you $5,000... US dollars. You come to my hotel, we party, just me and u." When noticing Serrano's WhatsApp profile photo included another woman, Payne reportedly asked, "Who's your friend, do you want to bring her?" Serrano replied, "5000 USD both, it's the whole day the two of us together."

Grassi also detailed an earlier encounter where Payne reportedly asked a bellboy for cocaine, allegedly becoming angry when denied. "He invited me to his room, which was a disaster, and asked if I could get him cocaine," the bellboy texted Grassi. "I said, 'I apologize sir, but neither I nor any of the staff can help you with that type of service.' He called me 'useless' and told me to get out of his sight."

Read more: 5 Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths in Recent Years

The investigation has revealed that Payne consumed alcohol and had traces of cocaine in his system at the time of his death. Toxicology reports also indicated the presence of antidepressants, with a psychiatrist having warned a month earlier of the dangers of mixing medication with alcohol.

'TMZ Investigates: Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?' is set to air on December 16 at 8 PM ET on Fox.