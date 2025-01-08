Supporters of the Blue Man Group held a silent "funeral procession" and carried a casket covered in blue handprints to protest the show's closure in Chicago.

Not a single word was spoken as cast, crew, and community members marched alongside a wooden coffin on Monday, January 6. Many covered their faces and heads in blue paint in an ode to the performance group and their nearly 30 years of shows in the city, as reported by WBEZ.

In videos shared to X, protestors can be seen banging drums, cowbells and other musical instruments as they follow the procession. They also later lit a bonfire and roasted marshmallows.

The Blue Man Group's final Chicago show was held Sunday, January 5 following a November announcement that their time in Chicago was coming to a close after 27 years. A reason for the decision was not given, the Chicago Sun-Times reported at the time.

Blue Man Group Chicago funeral procession. They end their run after all these years. pic.twitter.com/2Cofzu3dBm — Josh Graff (@jsgraff) January 6, 2025

While the performance group is not ending entirely, as a new show is planned for Orlando, Florida, several contributors to the show conveyed empathy for those who would now need new jobs.

"There are people here who haven't updated their resumes in twenty, twenty-five years," Blue Man Group staffer Lili Mac told Block Club Chicago. "It's a legacy I can barely comprehend but only try to appreciate."

Others expressed dismays at the show's new home in Orlando, citing the different political climates between Florida and Illinois.

"They've offered us all referrals for jobs in Florida, but the majority of the staff here is women, queer people, people of color, and they've offered us referrals to work in a state where we don't have basic rights to health care or housing," Kira Calvaresi, who worked as a camera operator and stage technician for the group, told WBEZ.

the blue man group ended their residency in chicago and they did a fucking funeral procession for them in the streets today pic.twitter.com/RuTX10ni8v — Fake Juice (@fakejoose) January 6, 2025

Florida previously came under fire for its "Don't Say Gay" law passed in 2022, which bans education on gender identity and sexual orientation for younger grade levels. The state also banned more books than any other state in the country, according to a 2024 study by PEN America.

Producers of the Blue Man Group said in a statement to WBEZ that the closure was "not a decision made lightly."

Read more: Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick Relive Their Wildest Night Drunk Wrestling at Versailles

"We celebrate the artistry, creativity and passion of our cast and crew that made our run at the Briar Street Theatre so special and are honored to have been part of Chicago's vibrant cultural landscape," their statement continued.