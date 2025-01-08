Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick recently took a nostalgic stroll down memory lane during the debut episode of Khloé in Wonderland.

The duo reflected on one of their most outrageous moments: a drunken wrestling match at the iconic Château de Versailles.

"Do you remember when we wrestled, like straight-up crazy drunk wrestled, in the middle of the Versailles?" Disick asked, setting the tone for the wild story. Kardashian replied with a laugh, "Kim and Kanye rented the entire Château de Versailles, and you and I started wrestling on the floor in front of thousands."

The night in question took place during Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's pre-wedding celebrations. Both Khloé and Disick admitted they were far from their best that evening. "You and I were having a drinking competition," Kardashian, 40, revealed. "I took an entire bottle of vodka, drank it, and we started wrestling on the floor."

Khloé in Wonder Land is officially LIVE on X! Catch my first-ever podcast episode with @ScottDisick!! Tune in now! pic.twitter.com/2HLEWiTTTC — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 8, 2025

Disick chimed in, recalling the scene: "It was during the wedding party, and we were throwing things. People were like, 'This is a museum. You can't be wrestling and throwing things!' " The incident left them both in trouble with family members. "My mom kicked me out of the room and was like, 'You're disgusting,'" Kardashian shared. "Kourtney was yelling at you. We were shamed in the hallway."

Despite the embarrassment, the pair looked back on the event with humor. "Obviously, we'd still have fun, but we would never be throwing bottles around and wrestling through the Versailles," Kardashian added, laughing.

The conversation naturally shifted to the evolution of their relationship. "I think the evolution of you and the growth of you is such a beautiful thing," Kardashian told Disick. "I mean, I consider you one of my best friends, and I love you so much."

Disick also touched on his role as a father and how he uses his past as a teaching tool. "I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places," he said. "I'm not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived, but if I saw the problem with alcohol with you, I will take action."

The podcast episode also included reflections on fame's impact on their lives. "The only real pro is money, right? And then everything else is a con," Disick admitted. Kardashian agreed, adding, "Isn't that sad how calculated we could be? There's no way you or I could just, like, go to a random restaurant with somebody we don't know."

Khloé in Wonderland is an hour-long podcast featuring celebrity guests.

It premiered on January 8 on X, apart of the platform's Originals On X franchise.