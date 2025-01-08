Wendy Williams' brother Tommy Williams is taking dramatic steps in his ongoing effort to relocate Wendy to Florida and end her court-ordered guardianship.

He went to the length of launching a merchandise line with a pointed message.

The TV host's brother revealed to the U.S. Sun that he's now selling "Free Wendy" themed items, including T-shirts and mugs as part of what he calls a movement to raise awareness about his sister's situation.

"She's not free now, with her liberties, or with what she wants to do. It's a movement," Tommy explained.

The initiative comes as Tommy expresses optimism about potentially moving Wendy to Florida, following what he described as an enjoyable recent visit when she attended her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s college graduation in the state.

The merchandise launch represents the latest development in the complex situation surrounding the former talk show host, who has been under guardianship since May 2022 while dealing with various health issues.

While her court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey recently declared Wendy "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated," family members and those close to her have disputed these claims about her condition.

Tommy has been open in the past about his frustrations with his sister's caretakers, most recently when Wendy's scooter was left unattended on a sidewalk outside of a party.

"Was she sent out prematurely? Yes. Is that a freshman move, absolutely. Do I frown on the side of caregivingness? Ya! Who else's fault would it be?" Tommy said. "These people are supposed to be professionals, they're supposed to be safeguarding people."

On January 7, Wendy's former radio talk show co-host Charlamagne tha God shared an update about her on The Breakfast Club.

"I spoke to Wendy [Williams] over the holidays," Charlamagne tha God said on Tuesday, January 7. His co-hosts, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious, asked what occurred. "She seemed perfectly fine to me — Wendy sound like she could do radio tomorrow if she wanted to," Charlamagne, real name Lenard Larry McKelvey, said.

"You called her or she reached out to you?" DJ Envy inquired.

"She called me, I don't know what 'incapacitated' means in regards to dementia or whatever they say she was dealing with," he replied. "But no, there's nothing incapacitated about Wendy Williams."