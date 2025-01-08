Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Rihanna is already stealing the show with a dazzling showcase of her brand Savage x Fenty, earning her the title of Valentine's Day queen weeks in advance.

From the start, the superstar has set trends in the entertainment world. Her confidence and great style have perfectly complemented her talent. Now, as a businesswoman, her products tend to hit the mark.

The artist and entrepreneur made jaws drop this week by modeling herself a red lace lingerie set that's part of her new Savage X Fenty The Loveline collection—just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Bow down: The Queen of Valentine's Day has arrived. #LoveYourWay," Rihanna wrote on Instagram.

She also invited her audience not to miss this new collection:

"Love your way. The Loveline collection just dropped for Valentine's Day. Shop online and in stores now," she announced.

The red-hot lingerie set costs $56.95, and as of this publication, it was still available online—though supplies were running out quickly on launch day.

For those who prefer a more classic color, Rihanna also released the same design in black.

In the snapshots, the star shows off her incredible figure, which looks better than ever after giving birth to her two babies, RZA and Riot, with A$AP Rocky.

Since 2018, Savage X Fenty has set the standard for cutting-edge style, offering inclusive prices and sizes. Yes, there's something for everyone—curvy and slim women alike.

In fact, Rihanna's lingerie line and business ventures have been so successful that she has shifted her focus from her music career to growing her brand.