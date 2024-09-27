Speculations about alleged inappropriate actions taken by Jay-Z when trying to get Rihanna to sign with his record label are being discussed after a resurfaced clip has fans concerned.

Rihanna appeared on 'The Tyra Banks Show' back in 2005 when she recalled the encounter with Jay-Z, who was the president of Def Jam at the time of her record deal.

According to the "Umbrella" songstress, Jay-Z told her, "We don't sign songs here; we sign artists." He reportedly added how, in reference to the deal, " 'There are two ways to leave here. I go through the door with the deal signed or through this window, and we're on the 29th floor,' " Rihanna recalled.

The comments sparked a wave of concern on social media. One user expressed alarm, writing, "Now, imagine you have a 16-year-old daughter and an older man said this to her... Man or woman; would you be ok with it? I don't even have a daughter and it's a hard 'NO', for me....!!!!"

In a 2005 MTV interview with Sway, Jay-Z, real name Shawn Corey Carter, described his first impression of Rihanna.

"When she walked in the office, I was like [speechless]. You know, she just had just something about her," he said. "We signed her that night. We didn't let her leave the office... I was absolutely certain."

Criticism over his tactics surfaced online, including one commenter who said, "Whether Jay was joking or not, to say that to a young impressionable teenage girl with no other adult in the room is [messed] up. Smh." Others defended the now 56-year-old, with one noting, "Jay says 'WE didn't let "her" leave the office,' meaning others were there too."

Jay-Z has since clarified that the meeting was set up through his business partner Jay Brown and Rihanna's lawyer.

Rihanna, now a mom of two sons, eventually left Def Jam in 2014 to follow Jay-Z to his Roc Nation label.

Jay-Z, who is married to Beyoncé and shares three children with her, stepped down from his role as president of Def Jam in 2009.