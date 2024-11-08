Rihanna recently sparked speculation about her potential retirement from music during an appearance in Barbados on Thursday, November 7.

At a Fenty Beauty event, the globally acclaimed singer shared heartfelt reflections on her career, suggesting that while music brought her recognition, "God had plans outside of the art form" for her.

Speaking passionately, Rihanna credited music for creating opportunities that allowed her to explore other ventures close to her heart. "Music opened doors for me, but the Good Lord has more elaborate plans for me," she said. She emphasized that her work with Fenty Beauty feels authentic and meaningful, enabling her to create in a way that aligns with her passions.

"It doesn't even feel like a job," she said, expressing her pride in bringing the brand to her homeland.

Since her widely celebrated performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, where she revealed her second pregnancy, the 36-year-old has kept a low profile in the music industry. While she performed at a high-profile pre-wedding event in India earlier this year, she hasn't released new music in eight years — a fact well-known to her devoted fans.

Read more: Rihanna Shares Adorable Family Photo With Riot and RZA In Matching Pajamas

Instead of music, Rihanna has focused intently on her entrepreneurial endeavors. Just recently, the "Umbrella" singer promoted her body cream Butta Drop in a social media clip. Fans, however, are now questioning whether Rihanna might officially step away from the recording studio, given her comments and long hiatus.

Despite the speculation, Rihanna has not confirmed or denied retiring from music. Fans hoping for a new album may need to "send up some prayers," as the singer hinted that her journey might be heading in a new direction. Rihanna's team has yet to issue an official statement, leaving her followers wondering what's next for the multifaceted star.