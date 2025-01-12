Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly upset that her friend Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, have allegedly chosen to support her ex-husband Hugh Jackman in their separation.

Furness, a 69-year-old Australian producer, was married to Jackman, 56, for almost thirty years before their shocking separation in Sept. 2023.

Since then, Jackman has been rumored to be involved with American actress Sutton Foster, and the pair recently came out as a couple.

Woman's Day reports that Furness has been upset with both Lively and Reynolds. The report cites a source, who claimed that some of people close to both Jackman and Furness were already aware of the former's new girlfriend before news of their romance broke.

"She knew they would side with Hugh when they split," the insider said of what Furness allegedly feels about Lively and Reynolds. "But what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton."

Furness allegedly felt she and Lively had a friendly relationship despite their differences.

The rumors, according to Daily Mail, comes after Furness was said to feel relieved after seeing pictures of Jackman and Foster together. She reportedly feels vindicated by her suspicions and is prepared to move on.

"Deborra-Lee feels a sense of relief to be honest with you," a source told Daily Mail.

"She trusted her intuition and her intuition was right," the source explained. "She finally feels at ease after getting confirmation that her fears and suspicions were warranted."

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, previously starred together in the Broadway production "The Music Man" in 2022. The two reportedly have developed a romantic relationship after both experienced marital challenges.