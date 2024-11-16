In the wake of circulating rumors about Hugh Jackman's alleged "affair," his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness appeared to touch upon the speculations that had caused her "hurt" discreetly.

The alleged romantic involvement between Jackman and Broadway actress Sutton Foster was said to be the most poorly concealed secret within the Broadway community. Furness appeared to address her position by actively interacting with a social media post related to the scandal just last week.

Jackman and Foster worked closely together from February 2022 to January 2023 during the production of "The Music Man."

Their professional collaboration coincided with significant developments in their personal lives.

“We kept quiet”: Sutton Foster “is the reason” Hugh Jackman split with his wife, source alleges pic.twitter.com/dFTC38Hs8E — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) November 13, 2024

The "Wolverine" star shared news of his separation from his 68-year-old wife in September, while Foster followed suit just a few months later by announcing her divorce from husband Ted Griffin.

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced."

"A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."

Furness also recently "liked" a video shared by blogger Tasha Lustig on social media. The video suggested that her 56-year-old A-lister husband had left "with the mistress" and teased a possible "soft launch" of his and Foster's relationship.

Stirring up excitement, Amanda de Cadenet, a close friend of Furness, shared her thoughts, saying, "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"

Interestingly, Furness also showed her approval by liking the post.

A source to the Daily Mail, "Her liking a simple post is the most subtle thing she could do that would have the greatest impact and it cannot be proven in any way shape or form that it was a jab to him. It's left up to interpretation."

It was also disclosed that Furness harbored reservations about the duo collaborating on the Broadway show a year prior to Jackman publicly declaring the end of their 27-year marriage.

Another source revealed to the Daily Mail, "Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton. Their relationship is not a secret to her."