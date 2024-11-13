Hugh Jackman, widely known for his roles on stage and screen, is facing allegations of infidelity during his marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness.

According to sources speaking to 'US Weekly,' Jackman, 56, reportedly had "an affair" with his 'The Music Man' co-star Sutton Foster, 49, while still married to Furness.

An insider close to Foster claimed, "Sutton and Hugh's relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced." The source also mentioned that many people in the Broadway community were aware of the alleged affair but chose to stay quiet out of respect for the individuals involved because they were "so nice and great people."

"Everyone respected their privacy," the insider claimed. "But there was an affair and overlap."

Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The pair share two adopted children; Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19. Meanwhile, Foster recently filed for divorce from her husband of a decade, screenwriter Ted Griffin. The former couple share a 7-year-old adopted daughter, Emily.

The alleged relationship between Jackman and Foster reportedly began while they were starring in the Broadway revival of 'The Music Man,' which premiered in December 2021 and ran until January 2023. According to 'US Weekly,' Furness was completely unaware of Jackman's alleged involvement with Foster. An insider described her as being "blindsided" by the revelation, calling it "Broadway's worst-kept secret."

Adding to the emotional toll, a friend of the former couple revealed that Furness is deeply hurt by the situation. "I think many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her, especially as she's the mother of his children, and they've navigated three decades of life together," the friend shared. "A little respect may have been in order."

While Jackman and Foster are reportedly happy together now, a theater insider stated that they are not living together due to their children. The source added that Foster has spoken about the relationship openly within the Broadway community.

Both Jackman and Foster previously spoke highly of each other during interviews. Foster described her experience working with Jackman as "the time of my life," while Jackman praised Foster's talents, saying, "I've watched everything she's done. It's amazing."