Blake Lively is in the middle of another controversy after a clip of her being "mean" to "Gossip Girl" co-star Leighton Meester suddenly resurfaced.

The two starred on the show together from 2007 to 2012.

The 37-year-old actress, who is presently involved in a contentious legal dispute with "It Ends with Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni, can be seen making a jab at Meester's prison birth during an undated panel discussion.

While seated next to Meester, 38, and other members of the "Gossip Girl" cast, Lively said Blake said, "Well, some of us started in a cage."

Lively even went as far as to gesture to her co-star as she made the joke, which failed to amuse the crowd watching.

This prompted Lively to say, "Come on, it was a joke! Lord have mercy."

TikTok users now have a lot to say about this. One said, "Leighton described the set as high school. I see why."

Another commented, "Making a joke at someone's expense is very telling that you have low class mentality."

"I wish I knew she was like this while watching gossip girl in HS," said a commenter. "Leighton and nobodyyy deserves this."

According to Hollywood Reporter, Meester's mother, Constance, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of narcotics trafficking. She gave birth to her daughter while still in prison.

"The Roommate" actress was reared and raised by her grandmother until her mom was released from prison in 1995. Meester once said her mother truly had an impact on her upbringing, but in a positive way.

"It makes me very nonjudgmental and open-minded. And I think it just makes me appreciate the things that I have now," Meester told Us Weekly in 2008.

"She's always there for me no matter what. I swear, that woman knows everything," Meester said of her mother in the interview.