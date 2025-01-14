Justin Baldoni's legal team has issued a litigation hold letter to Disney and Marvel executives, demanding the preservation of all materials related to the controversial "Nicepool" character from 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

The letter, sent by attorney Bryan Freedman on January 7, requires Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel president Kevin Feige to maintain "any and all documents" connected to the development and portrayal of the Nicepool character.

The legal document specifically calls for preservation of materials that might show "a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully Baldoni."

This legal maneuver comes as part of Baldoni's anticipated claims against Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for "tortious interference with contract and civil extortion."

The scope of the preservation request extends beyond just the Nicepool character, notably including documentation of complaints against Reynolds and former "Deadpool" director Tim Miller's departure from the franchise.

During a recent appearance on 'The Megyn Kelly Show', Freedman explicitly connected the dots between Nicepool and his client, stating, "There's no question it relates to Justin. I mean, anybody that watched that hair bun." The attorney further questioned the appropriateness of using alleged sexual harassment as comedic material.

While Marvel and Disney have declined to comment, this litigation hold letter suggests an imminent lawsuit, with Freedman publicly stating his intention to sue Reynolds and Lively "into oblivion."

The dispute adds another layer to an already complex legal situation involving multiple lawsuits, including Baldoni's $250 million suit against the New York Times and related legal actions.