Returning from a brief hiatus on social media, Blake Lively has reemerged to bring attention to the devastating wildfires that have struck Los Angeles.

In a recent Instagram post on Jan. 9, the "Gossip Girl" star shared valuable mutual aid resources for those impacted by the fire.

Her post included a message of support and a tag for @mutualaidla to encourage assistance for those in need.

But despite her recent call to action, Lively is facing criticism for reaching what some are calling an "unforgivable low" when she allegedly sent another round of legal complaints to Baldoni's team as they were preparing to evacuate their homes amidst the Los Angeles inferno.

She is suing her co-star for sexual misconduct and claimed that he was involved in a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied Lively's allegations.

An insider revealed to the Daily Mail, "It is beyond despicable that Blake Lively's team sent court servers to the noticeably damaged homes of Justin Baldoni's team while they were preparing to evacuate with a young child inside on the same day as one of the largest tragedies that Los Angeles has ever witnessed."

The recent filing was reportedly deemed to have no new information compared to the previous week.

The insider went on, "This desperate act of ego and privilege is even more horrendous set against the recent events in LA."

The insider added that, despite facing the loss of their homes and being required to evacuate, the defendants in her lawsuit, along with their legal representatives, are persisting in their battle to defend their livelihoods and integrity against these "egotistical people."

"Certainly a new, unforgivable low for Ms. Lively," the insider added.

Lively's spokesperson, however, stressed that all efforts to serve legal documents have been temporarily halted due to the crisis.

They said in a statement to the Daily Mail, "We have been attempting to serve all of the defendants since the end of last year."

"This is a standard part of all lawsuits – and is legally required," the statement added. "We have paused all attempts at service until the emergency conditions in LA have passed."

In the ongoing wildfires across various neighborhoods such as Pacific Palisades, Eaton, Sunset, and Hurst, the devastation continues, with more than 2,000 structures already lost. This unprecedented fire outbreak in Los Angeles has left a trail of destruction, impacting the lives of residents and celebrities alike.

Lively's "Gossip Girl" co-star Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody have already lost their homes, alongside Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Anthony Hopkins, Mandy Moore, Miles Teller and many more.