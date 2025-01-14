Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster appear to definitely be in the new relationship stage as the two were recently spotted packing on major PDA.

Days after the couple was photographed holding hands in Santa Monica and going public with their romance, the two were seen kissing for the first time in a parking garage. The Broadway actress is seen caressing Jackman's face in a warm display of affection.

Later, the lovebirds were unapologetically stuck together like glue when they were photographed in the drive thru at a Los Angeles In-N-Out restaurant in footage obtained by TMZ.

The two were captured dressed casually, as Jackman wore a black collared shirt and pants. Foster is seen wearing a white blouse, as she wrapped her arms around the Wolverine star.

The two are seemingly inseparable reportedly following years of disguising their true feelings for one another. Their romance was rumored to have initially ignited on the set of Broadway's revival of The Music Man back in 2022.

In December an exclusive source at InTouch claimed the pair's romance was "an open secret on Broadway," and that Jackman was "besotten with Sutton from the moment he met her."

"He followed her around like a puppy!" the exclusive source added. "He insisted that they shared equal billing above the title of the show."

"Everyone in the theater world has seen the chemistry between them. It was only a matter of time before the truth came out," the insider told the outlet, describing the connection "no one saw coming," while claiming the two "fell in love."

Jackman began to face rumors of his alleged affair with Sutton while he was still married to his ex-wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, as another source claimed that the "affair" was the reason the two got divorced.

"Everyone respected their privacy," the insider claimed. "But there was an affair and overlap." Meanwhile, Sutton also divorced from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, whom the Broadway star shares an adopted 7-year-old daughter, Emily.

Jackman and Furness announced their divorce in September of 2023 citing a "shift" in their relationship and the need "to pursue our individual growth." The two have two adopted children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 19.