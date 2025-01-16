An Australian social media influencer has been charged with torture for allegedly giving prescription medications to a one-year-old girl who did not need them in a bid to win sympathy and donations from followers, police said.

Queensland Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 34-year-old Sunshine Coast woman following an extensive investigation that began on Oct. 15, 2024, when medical staff reported harm against the child to detectives.

Between Aug. 6 and Oct. 15, 2024, the suspect allegedly administered "several" prescription and pharmacy medications to the baby without medical approval. She allegedly "went to lengths" to obtain the medications, including old medications originally prescribed to another person in the home.

"While the child was being subject to immense distress and pain, it is alleged the woman filmed and posted videos of the child," police said. "It is alleged the content produced exploited the child and was used to entice monetary donations and online followers."

GoFundMe said in a statement that the woman's fundraiser was shut down when the allegations were brought to the company's attention in October.

"GoFundMe has a zero-tolerance policy for misuse of our platform and cooperates with police investigations," the company said.

When the child was admitted to a hospital in Brisbane's south in October, doctors notified detectives, who "took immediate action to protect the child while an investigation commenced."

On Thursday, Morningside Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives went to a residence in Underwood to arrest the woman, who has not been publicly identified. She was charged with five counts of administering poison with intent to harm, three counts of preparation to commit crimes with dangerous things, and one count each of torture, making child exploitation material and fraud.

"Working in CPIU we are too often faced with the worst offenses against children," Detective Inspector Paul Dalton said in a statement. "We will do everything in our power to remove that child from harm's way and hold any offender to account. There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival."

-- With reporting by TMX