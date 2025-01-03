Hampton's socialite Candice Miller is now auctioning off her luxury belongings following the death of her husband by suicide.

The former Mama + Tata lifestyle blogger was faced with a harrowing $33 million debt while holding a meager $8,000 in the bank following the unexpected death of her husband Brandon Miller, who killed himself on July 4 last year.

Real estate tycoon Brandon Miller, burdened by financial crisis at 43 years old, reportedly inhaled carbon monoxide in the garage of his Hamptons apartment while Candice and their children were vacationing in Europe, per The Daily Mail.

Now, Candice is auctioning off her home goods — offering everything from tennis rackets to Italian Travertine minimalist stone sculptures.

"The auction features a carefully selected collection of fine art, furniture, decor, and bespoke pieces that were part of the home's decor, providing an exclusive chance to own a piece of this stunning, meticulously crafted living space," the auction site describes.

"For collectors and design enthusiasts, this is an unmissable opportunity to acquire rare, beautifully curated items with the unique touch of a celebrated designer." Prices listed on the site show Candice selling these luxury goods for — in many cases — just dollars.

It was reported in September that the mommy blogger was handed a financial responsibility with a tag of nearly $200,000 in unpaid rent by the company who owns their Park Avenue apartment. Additional outstanding rent payments included $47,000 in rent in April and May before skipping $49,000 in payments for the months of June and July.

The influencer received $15 million from her late husband's life insurance policy, according to Page Six, and is currently staying at a $10 million Miami Beach residence alongside her two daughters.

Candice Miller's followers may even be familiar with the 225 luxury items being sold in her auction, which features the accents of her ultra-fabulous luxury lifestyle.

"Candice was blindsided by Brandon's death, but she has some very supportive friends and family who have all stood by her and are helping her financially and in any other ways they can," a source told Page Six in September.

See more on Candice Miller's auction here.