Prince Harry has reportedly accused the CEO of The Washington Post, Will Lewis, of orchestrating a "cover-up" in the phone hacking scandal.

The Daily Beast reported that Harry's lawyers are allegedly planning to file legal documents which claim that Lewis, who dealt with the phone hacking scandal for News Group Newspapers, conspired with James Murdoch and Rebekah Brooks to cover up illegal means of gathering information.

Among these practices was alleged bugging of cars and phones in order to get information on Prince Harry and former lawmaker Tom Watson.

The complaint also claims that NGN owner Rupert Murdoch misled a Parliamentary Committee.

It has also been alleged that 30 million emails were deleted to hide this alleged misconduct, according to the Byline Times.

While Prince Harry has previously insisted that he wants to see the trial through, it has been reportedly that a "massive offer" was made by NGN's team to the Duke of Sussex.

Because of this, both parties have decided to delay the formal start of the legal proceedings while negotiations take place.

10 Philadelphia reported that Judge Timothy Fancourt has declined to grant an additional delay until Wednesday.

Attorneys for both parties have indicated they would appeal his ruling.

Under U.K. legal rules, Harry risks incurring substantial legal costs if the court awards him less than NGN's settlement offer.

Finally, some accountability for the tabloids! #PrinceHarry's taking a stand against Newsgroup Newspapers and their shady dealings. 💸 101 payments to private investigators for private info? 🤯 That's not journalism, that's harassment! 🚫 #GMB pic.twitter.com/zT7EBwn9UK — Candice Holmes (@hol40900) January 21, 2025

Prince Harry, one of the final plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against Murdoch's newspapers, is expected to travel to London in February to give evidence and be cross-examined.

The Duke of Sussex's battle against the press has been well-documented through the years. He has previously blamed the press for his mother Princess Diana's death in a 1997 car crash.

He also cited the media's attacks on his wife, Meghan Markle, as the reason for their departure from royal life in 2020.

It can be recalled that the Prince was victorious in a comparable case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror newspaper in 2023.

He currently has another case pending against the publisher of the Daily Mail.