Lady Colin Campbell has claimed a recent Vanity Fair article vindicates her criticisms of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The socialite—a well-known critic of the couple—called the article "sensational," adding that she does "truly pity" the Royal Family.

Campbell shared on X (formerly Twitter) a link to a Vanity Fair profile that discusses the last five years since Harry and Meghan quit as senior royals.

The piece includes anonymous testimony from people who say they collaborated with the couple and highlights accusations against the Duchess, including allegations of bullying, which the Sussexes previously denied.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Campbell, who has previously described Meghan as "very calculating" and a "narcissist" for the way she has treated her father, also said there was plenty of "unsavory behavior" contained in the article.

She said, "Every word I wrote... has come true, yet at the time I was attacked by many of those same people who have now jumped into the wake of my public wheelbarrow."

Boy, are the chickens coming home to roost in the most entertaining way. @VanityFair, for the last six years a paen to the praises of Meghan and Harry's nonexistent gifts and virtues, has them on the cover of their magazine with the headline "American Hustle". The very title of... — Lady C (@LadyColinCampb) January 18, 2025

The Vanity Fair piece also claims Meghan acts like a mother to Prince Harry and goes so far to say she is "reparenting" him after losing his mom, Princess Diana.

"I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like, 'I've been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy,'" a source said.

The profile goes on to describe Harry as "socially marooned," with little interaction with anyone outside of his nuclear family.

However, another source noted that the Duke "probably wants to be left alone."

Critics of the couple's Montecito lifestyle have also given negative comments regarding the couple, but the two were also praised for their optimism, kindness, and Prince Harry's good manners and friendly demeanor.

Despite mixed comments on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from people close to the couple, Campbell ended with: "I truly pity the Royal Family. This is one saga that is going nowhere but south."