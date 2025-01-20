Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly "dismissed" the Vanity Fair article that contains allegations about the Duchess of Sussex's behavior.

Among the allegations are accusations of bullying on the part of Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, sources close to the Sussexes have described the allegations as "distressing."

Markle is under scrutiny once more after allegations in a new profile on the Duchess of Sussex said she has "Mean Girls" behavior, particularly towards her staff who do not do well.

According to insiders who spoke to Vanity Fair, the Duchess would start off as "warm" and "effusive" towards staff. However, when something went poorly, she would almost immediately turn "cold" and "withholding."

Insiders have claimed that things typically go wrong due to Markle and Prince Harry's demands.

"She's constantly playing checkers - I'm not even going to say chess - but she's just very aware of where everybody is on her board," an insider said of Markle.

"And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment," the source added.

The Vanity Fair article makes a number of disturbing allegations about her behavior, including criticisms from people who have claimed to be the couple's neighbors in Montecito. However, there are those who have also spoken up in defense of the Duchess.

Producer Jane Marie said Markle is "just a lovely, genuine person" in opposition to her critics.

Markle and Prince Harry have always strongly denied allegations of bullying on the part of the Duchess.

Royal biographer Tom Bower has described the recent disclosures as "devastating" for Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

Bowed noted that the renewed focus on Meghan's allegedly "Difficult Duchess" persona could undermine the release of her new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" on March 4.

"Having invested so much to re-brand herself as a loving, caring Californian mother and wife, the VF disclosures have poisoned the smiling image of the welcoming home-maker," he said.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the couple's status in the United States could be compromised by the never-ending claims.

He remarked, "The Sussexes are attempting to project a caring image by helping some of those affected by the cataclysmic wildfires currently ravaging California. They won't get far after publicity is given to this."