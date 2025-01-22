Elon Musk has found himself in the crosshairs of social media users yet again, this time for sharing a post comparing superstar Taylor Swift to Adolf Hitler.

The controversial post, shared on Monday, comes amid ongoing criticism of Musk's own controversial arm gestures at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The multi-billionaire reshared a post originally made by the right-wing account @EndWokeness, which juxtaposed an image of Swift during a decades old performance with a photo of Hitler performing a Nazi salute. The caption read, "Does this mean Swifties = Hitler youth?"

The post sparked a firestorm, with one Trump-supporter replying, "Show the video," and Swifties were quick to do just that.

The screengrab of Swift was taken from her October 2014 appearance on Good Morning America, where she blew a kiss to fans.

Another user responded with a photo of Katy Perry doing a similar gesture.

This is not the first time Musk has referenced Swift on social media. In September, following Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election, Musk tweeted, "Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," in a comment widely labeled as creepy.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Many Swifties have criticized Musk for dragging the pop icon into his own political drama​​.

Frankly, they need better dirty tricks.



The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

The uproar comes just days after Musk defended his own actions on X, where he dismissed criticism of his inaugural gestures as "the 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired."