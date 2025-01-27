Rapper Snoop Dogg is under fire after performing at Donald Trump's Crypto Ball on January 17, an event celebrating Trump's inauguration. The backlash has led to significant social media fallout, with Snoop losing over 571,000 followers on Instagram and 17,000 on X, formerly Twitter. Fans accused the "Gin and Juice" rapper of hypocrisy, citing his past criticisms of Trump.

Before his appearance at the event, Snoop's follower count had been steadily increasing. According to data from the social media analytics firm Viralyft reported by The New York Post, the steep decline followed his performance. Critics speculated that financial motivations might have influenced his decision to appear, despite his historically anti-Trump stance.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment. One user on X wrote, "Shaking and crying as I unfollow Snoop Dogg on all platforms," while another commented, "Gotta unfollow anyone that perform for Trump. Luv me some Snoop Dogg, but gotta go bro." Another disheartened fan stated, "Damn, I had to unfollow Snoop Dogg today smh he broke my heart."

In response to the backlash, Snoop addressed his critics on Instagram Live, saying, "Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much... Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black."

In the past, Snoop has pointed out Trump's past clemency for Michael "Harry O" Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, which he had publicly praised. "Donald Trump? He ain't done nothing wrong to me," Snoop said in a past interview. "He pardoned Michael Harris."

Snoop's appearance at the Crypto Ball highlights the complexities of celebrity involvement in political events. He joins other artists, such as Nelly and Carrie Underwood, who also faced criticism for their participation in Trump-related engagements.