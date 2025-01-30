Brandi Glanville says she is now seeing plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow of "Botched" fame to learn the cause of her facial disfigurement, and hopefully find a solution.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, 52, shared on social media Thursday that she had four "tiny" biopsies done with the aim of diagnosing the cause of her health issue.

"Yes guys @DrDubrow took 4 tiny biopsy's from my face and neck so we can continue to get better ez pz no pain I was in and out on 30 minutes now we wait," Glanville wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dubrow, 66, told TMZ on Wednesday that the surgical tissue sampling was scheduled, and praised Glanville for her bravery.

Back in December, Glanville shared a photo of her facial disfigurement on social media, revealing that she had been in and out of the hospital for more than a year and had "spent almost every dollar" she has trying to determine what was wrong.

"Some Dr.'s [sic] say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema," she wrote at the time.

"All fillers that were in my face have been dissolved. I have seen all the best doctors at Cedar Sinai and all the doctors they referred me to," she said.

Dubrow doesn't believe Glanville's issue was caused by a parasite, however. He told TMZ in December that he suspects the facial disfigurement is the result of "an infectious process or a foreign body reaction to something she's had injected," and called the problem a "ticking time bomb" that requires swift "surgical intervention."

"There are these two kinds of microorganisms, one's called a microbacterium and the other is called a fungus, and they can be very difficult to treat and could take six to 12 months of antibiotics to treat," Dubrow told the outlet.

"Every minute the microorganism is allowed to stay in her skin and do potential damage she could suffer worse for it. It could be more difficult to treat and she could form more scars and more nodules," he said.

