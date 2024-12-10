Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville shocked the internet last week when sharing a photo of her facial disfigurement.

However, she's now sounding off at the haters who had the audacity to send her hate during her vulnerable healing journey. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Glanville shared, "I saw all of the mean comments. I had a cocktail. I was drinking and tweeting. Everyone thinks I'm so tough, but I'm fragile right now. This is a fragile time for me. I don't remember a day where I haven't cried. Leave me the f—k alone."

Her diagnosis continues to remain a mystery, though she shared that doctors have suggested the potential causes range from stress to "a parasite that jumps around my face." It's been an ongoing medical process, as Glanville claims she has been seeing doctors about it for a year and a half. She was previously hospitalized in October 2023 after losing consciousness. Her face was swollen, and her eyes were swollen shut.

When asked by ET why she's been sharing so much of her health scare, Glanville shared, "I'm so sick of the narrative that I'm just sitting around getting plastic surgery. I couldn't afford it, even if I wanted it."

Glanville suspects the issue could be stress-induced, as she is currently undergoing a feud with the Bravo network. The issue stems from the filming of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 4 in January 2023. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Caroline Manzo sued Bravo, claiming that Glanville inappropriately touched her without consent. The lawsuit alleges Bravo didn't protect her and used the drama to "increase their ratings." Glanville has denied the allegations, threatening to sue Bravo over her "ruined health."

Ultimately, Glanville just wants to be free from the worry of her well-being. "Health is wealth and that's all I want. If I'm healthy, I'd figure everything else out," Glanville hopes. "I'd go and work at a bank. I will work anywhere."