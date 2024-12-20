Brandi Glanville, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has opened up about her ongoing health struggles, including a facial condition that she describes as "disgusting" and mentally taxing.

During a recent appearance on Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the 52-year-old reality TV alum revealed that her mysterious health issue has persisted for two years, leaving her desperate for answers.

Glanville suspects that she's dealing with a "parasite" affecting her face. She shared that her doctor has restarted her antibiotics after noticing her face had begun to "sink in."

Explaining her frustrations, she told hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy, "I prefer [my face] when it's a little swollen, to be honest. When it's only swollen on one side, it's not great. But the sinking in thing is killing me slowly, because I just feel like I look like a crackhead."

The reality star, who previously shared a photo of her face, candidly discussed how the physical changes have taken a toll on her mental health, according to People.

"It's hard to hide out during Christmas when everyone's having their parties — it's depressing," Glanville admitted. "The pain is more mental than anything, because I have been hiding and going through a deep, deep depression."

The swelling, which she described as "so gross," comes and goes unpredictably. Over a recent weekend, she said one side of her face swelled dramatically, likening it to having "a really big meatball" in her cheek.

Other times, she said the swelling feels as though her face is filled with "oily fluid," making her condition even more distressing.

Glanville also revealed how her appearance has affected her family life. She said the disfigurement has scared her children, prompting her to wear a mask at home to avoid upsetting them.

In an effort to be transparent with fans, Glanville recently shared a photo of her condition on X hoping to shed light on her experience.

Despite her ongoing challenges, she remains hopeful. In a recent interview, she said her main goal for 2025 is to overcome her health issues. "Honestly, health is wealth, and that's all I want," she said.