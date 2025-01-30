Blake Lively appears to be staying away from the public eye amid her legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

On Thursday, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was seen leaving the couple's New York City apartment alone, fueling speculation that the family is getting away from the drama.

According to the Daily Mail, their photographer spotted Reynolds, 48, leaving his apartment building as security loaded multiple pieces of luggage into his car.

Included with their belongings was a child floatation device and a blanket with the name of the couple's son.

The outlet described Reynolds looking glum in a navy blue button-up and matching pants, green and blue striped jacket, white sneakers, and dark sunglasses.

Despite the continuing fallout from his wife's legal drama, Reynolds seems to focus on meeting his professional obligations, appearing as scheduled later that day at the Paley Center in New York for a speaking engagement.

Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 40, are currently in the middle of a legal drama that involves lawsuits on both sides. However, the Daily Mail notes that the presence of swimming gear among the items packed into Reynolds' car may suggest that the family is going off on holiday.

In September, Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni over alleged sexual harassment on the set of the film "It Ends With Us," the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same name.

Baldoni responded with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, claiming she had tried to pressure him to make changes to the film script.

The actor-director likewise filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for $250 million.

Earlier this month, Lively and Reynolds' legal team asked that a gag order be placed against Baldoni's attorney due to the couple's claims that Baldoni's team has launched a retaliatory media campaign against them.

The request was made after Baldoni's side released behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of "It Ends With Us."

Deadline reported that Michael Gottlieb, the couple's attorney, wrote in a letter filed Thursday with Judge Lewis Liman that the couple will be seeking a dismissal of Baldoni's complaint.

As a result, the date for a pre-trial conference has been pushed up from Feb. 12 to Feb. 3 in order to advance the proceedings in the ongoing legal saga.