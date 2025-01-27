T.J. Miller, Ryan Reynolds' former "Deadpool" co-star, has made it clear that he has no intention of collaborating with Reynolds ever again.

In a 2022 podcast interview on the "Adam Corolla Show," the comedian shared a bad experience with his former co-star on the popular 2016 film and its 2018 sequel.

Specifically, he described Reynolds as someone who is "horrifically mean" while the superhero movie sequel was being filmed.

"Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again," he said during that time.

Miller, who played Deadpool's pal Weasel, revealed that the success of the initial movie had a transformative effect on his former colleague.

"I got along with him a lot better on the first 'Deadpool' because he wasn't a huge, huge movie star," he said.

Miller also shared his thoughts on Reynolds, describing him as someone who may have insecurities and harbors negative feelings towards him. He recalled a specific incident during filming that showed the strained relationship between the two actors.

The actor shared, "We had a really weird moment on 'Deadpool' where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then, as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel."

"So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

Miller also hinted at the idea that Reynolds may have some insecurities, although he couldn't quite pinpoint the exact reasons behind them.

"That's exactly why he said that. Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him," he added.

The resurfaced interview comes at the same time as a dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who is accused of acting inappropriately toward the "Gossip Girl" actress and creating a toxic work environment while co-producing "It Ends with Us."

The dispute, which also involves Reynolds, has now become very public, with all parties pursuing legal action.

It also comes amid reports Reynolds is working diligently to uphold his reputation while his wife remains entangled in a contentious legal dispute with Baldoni.

Recently, Lively and Reynolds requested for a gag order against attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents Baldoni. The couple claims Freedman initiated a "harassing and retaliatory media campaign" targeting them.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, "Ryan was a driving force in requesting a gag order for Justin's attorney."

"Ryan's production company, Maximum Effort Productions, has several projects in the works, and he'd be devastated if this legal drama disrupted his colleagues or employees," the insider explained.

In addition to his own professional trajectory, Reynolds also expressed worries about broader issues, as per the insider.

Following a brief break to focus on raising her four children, Lively aimed for a triumphant return to the spotlight by taking on the role of Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular book.

"Ryan isn't solely focused on his own career. He is also deeply concerned for Blake's well-being," the insider claimed. "This entire ordeal has taken a toll on both of them, and the uncertainty surrounding the case is unsettling."

Critics have not held back in expressing their opposition to the gag order request. According to a different insider who spoke to Daily Mail, the request was deemed as "absurd" and impossible to be granted.

"It's laughable to think Baldoni or Freedman would be silenced from discussing a case they are directly involved in," the insider pointed out. "Everyone has a right to defend themselves."