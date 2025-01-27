Rossella Rago, a former Gossip Girl actress and current host of Cooking with Nonna, has spoken out against Blake Lively, claiming the actress was "horrendous" to work with.

Rago accused Lively of disrespectful behavior on set, including burping and passing gas between takes.

"She would burp and fart in the middle of set – and act like we were lucky to be smelling her farts," she claimed in a TikTok video published Sunday, January 26.

"Blake Lively is horrendous, like I'm sorry to burst your bubble, but she's horrendous," she alleged, but says it "wasn't really her fault because she was a nepo baby."

She also claimed Lively spoke down to extras through intermediaries, rarely interacting with them directly "cause that was beneath her."

"She was very unpleasant to work with," the chef added. "I just don't know how else to say it.

Rago, who worked on Gossip Girl "on and off" for six seasons, added that Lively's attitude worsened after her high-profile relationships with Leonardo DiCaprio and Ryan Reynolds. She alleged Lively acted entitled, noting, "She couldn't handle that people didn't frigging like her."

Rago's remarks follow Lively's recent lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment, which he staunchly denies. In response, Baldoni's legal team has released unedited footage of the pair on set, claiming the video contradicts Lively's allegations. Baldoni has also accused Lively of attempting to ruin his reputation and career.

In mid-January, Baldoni launched a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and Vision PR, Inc., citing a series of claims related to the film It Ends With Us.

Filed in the Southern District of New York on January 16, the lawsuit accuses Lively and her associates of defamation, civil extortion, breach of good faith, invasion of privacy, and interference with both contractual and economic relations.

The legal filing alleges that Lively, 37, took actions to wrest control of the movie's production by spreading damaging and manipulated information about Baldoni and his team. Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, issued a statement describing the case as being based on "overwhelming evidence" and accusing Lively's team of "grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information."