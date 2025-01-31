Blake Lively's attorneys are trying to stop attorney Bryan Freedman from taking the deposition of the actress in a high-profile lawsuit involving accusations of sexual harassment and defamation against Lively's "It Ends With Us" co-star, Justin Baldoni.

According to Deadline, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds' lawyers asked the court to discipline Freedman for issuing "extrajudicial statements" to the media.

They are also asking that he be blocked from taking Lively's deposition in her lawsuit against Baldoni, which was filed on Dec. 20.

At a conference with Judge Lewis J. Liman in New York City, Baldoni's attorney Kevin Fritz said he was frustrated by the deposition issue.

"Counsel for Ms. Lively has made clear that Ms. Lively does not want Mr. Freedman to be the attorney who takes her deposition," Fritz wrote in a letter filed with the court.

"We are unaware of any situation that would warrant the deposed party to have a choice in which attorney takes her deposition," Fritz added.

He went on to note that "Parties to litigation simply do not have the right to dictate which of their opponents' attorneys may or may not take their deposition or perform any other aspect of the opposing party's case."

Freedman, who is counsel for Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios, has regularly spoken out about the case. His role in the deposition will be addressed at a conference on Feb. 3.

He previously made a strong claim that Lively's team has made "revoltingly false sexual allegations" against his client.

Their legal fight, which involves lawsuits being filed on both sides, looks like it is nowhere close to ending. However, that may not be the case if it Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds get their way.

According to Page Six, the couple has made a move to toss out Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit, which was filed on Jan. 16.