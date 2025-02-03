Ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon has copped to feeding the rumor that rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were bounced from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

West, 47, made the remarks in a video posted on his YouTube channel Monday, and Lemon, 58, issued a rebuttal in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The rapper then made an offensive remark against Lemon while suggesting that he was the one who started the rumor in his post. He captioned the post, "This goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies. 3 decades of innovating music, and they always K--NS like this."

In a rebuttal video, Lemon said, "I didn't claim that you were kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it."

As some have reported in tweets, Lemon said that West's camp reached out to him to clear things up.

Lemon reacted with fury at West's comments, muttering: "And you, of all people, calling me a c--n." He continued, "That Make America Great Again hat must be on too tight."

According to the report, that interaction partially played out when West and Censori hit up the Grammys for a decade for the first time in 10 years. Censori stood out on the carpet in a nude mesh mini dress with no brunette underwear.

West actually lost at the same ceremony, with "Carnival" from his album, Vultures 1, unable to best Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" for Best Rap Song.

Lemon then took to Instagram, where he discussed the buzz about Kanye West attending the Grammys for the first time in a decade.

Here's what he said, as quoted by PEOPLE:

"I'm hearing that Kanye wanted to do the red carpet, that he wasn't invited — that's what I'm hearing from the folks here at the Grammys. And then, uh, he left, maybe he was escorted out. That's what folks are saying, but I'm not sure. I think maybe he just wanted to do the carpet, but he definitely is gone. I may be the only person who interviewed him, by the way."

The Grammy Awards recognize the accomplishments in the music industry and are given on an annual basis. Among the big winners this year were Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.