Kanye West held nothing back in a new social media post directed at Don Lemon.

West, who now goes by Ye, posted a photo of Lemon on his official Instagram account on Monday, Feb. 3.

"This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always KOONS like this," he wrote in the caption.

The post garnered over 250K likes within 30 minutes.

As of this writing, Lemon has not responded to West's post.

Outlets reported West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were escorted off the 2025 Grammy Awards' red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Despite swirling rumors, the pair was not removed from the red carpet after their controversial red carpet appearance. Censori's daring "nude dress" turned heads and sparked debate after she initially arrived wearing a long fur coat. She eventually took it off to reveal her sheer dress which exposed her chest and private area. She wore a pair of heels to match her dress and — nothing else.

While their presence and bold fashion choice stirred conversation, no official reports confirmed that they were asked to leave. Censori, West, 47, and their entourage reportedly showed up to the ceremony uninvited, according to an Entertainment Tonight report that has since been deleted.

E! News eventually confirmed that West and Censori were not asked to leave the Grammys. The couple simply got into a car after walking the red carpet and left.