At tonight's Grammy Awards, Kanye West surprised everyone by bringing his wife, Bianca Censori, who walked the red carpet wearing an entirely sheer dress, leaving zero to anyone's imagination.

As a result of this decision to shock the Grammy audience with what they were wearing, Kanye West missed the chance to bump into Taylor Swift, as reported by Harper Bazaar.

The rapper barely missed the pop singer, who is this year heavily nominated for her album, The Tortured Poets Department, after making news for his strange social media behavior just hours before the ceremony.

He actually unfollowed everyone on Instagram except Taylor Swift, but it is unclear what he intended by this. If he intended to make peace with Swift, he certainly missed the chance.

West was asked to leave the Grammys before Swift could walk the red carpet wearing a hot custom Vivienne Westwood outfit, Page Six reported. Fans were thrilled because it appears that she used her outfit to pay a cute homage to her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Police took West and Censori out following "the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet," which alludes to Censori's nude appearance, an insider informed the magazine.

The drama between Swift and West dates back years, starting when West cut off the Fortnight singer during her 2009 MTV VMAs speech.

The two performers appeared to have reconciled at one point, but that was when his ex-wife Kim Kardashian made threats public regarding a private discussion between Swift and West about his 2016 song Famous.

Fans who learned that West and Censori were escorted out were quick to give their amused reactions on social media.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been escorted out of the #GRAMMYs

THATS WHAT YOU GET FOR NOT RELEASING NEW BODY 😂 pic.twitter.com/xvIoKXr7En — # TY⇎🪽 (@tyxhndrxx) February 3, 2025

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were escorted out of the Grammys pic.twitter.com/1CJmjHDeb2 — kay (@LegendaryKay__) February 3, 2025

Originally published on Music Times