After Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of singer Beyoncé, was trending number one on the social media platform X, tennis legend and critic of Elon Musk, Martina Navratilova has accused the billionaire of changing the algorithm.

The charge comes after the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, where Beyoncé scored a hat-trick, but Blue Ivy stole the trend spotlight.

Musk's influence over X, formerly Twitter, continues to raise eyebrows, as evidenced by Navratilova's comment.

After Musk bought the platform in late 2022, he made many changes, including changing moderation policies and algorithms. Navratilova suggests that these changes may be self-serving.

"Musk didn't f**k up this platform—he changed it to suit his needs. Algorithms etc—a perfect example was yesterday Beyoncé winning but it's her daughter who is trending #1," Navratilova tweeted.

Musk didn't fuck up this platform-he changed it to suit his needs. Algorithms etc- a perfect example was yesterday Beyoncé winning but it's her daughter who is trending #1???

He has gamed the system and now he is the system , and not just on X — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 3, 2025

The ex-tennis player further accused Musk of manipulating multiple platforms. "He [Elon Musk] has gamed the system, and now he is the system, and not just on X," she said.

On Google Trends, searches like "Is Blue Ivy Beyoncé's manager?" and "Blue Ivy manager" surged during the Grammys, with "Blue Ivy" seeing a 5,000% spike in search volume.

Martina Navratilova Slams Elon Musk

It is not the first time Navratilova slammed Musk.

In December, several conservative influencers lost their verification badges because of their views on Musk's hiring policies. She then accused him of suppressing dissent on X.

Some free speech advocate🤣 pic.twitter.com/JB3xKpEOq6 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) December 27, 2024

These policies, which aim to attract foreigners as America lacks engineers, have been a cause of concern for some conservative supporters.

"So much free speech, huh @ElonMusk??? Navratilova sarcastically wrote in response to an analysis that revealed Musk critics are less visible.