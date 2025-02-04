Actor Justin Baldoni is facing emotional and financial distress due to his ongoing legal battle with his co-star from "It Ends With Us," Blake Lively.

The latest developments in the case were revealed during a pre-trial conference on Feb. 3. Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, discussed the toll the lawsuit has taken on Baldoni, describing him and his associates as devastated financially and emotionally.

The lawsuit centers around Lively's allegations of sexual harassment, which she claims occurred during the making of the movie and its promotion.

Lively's complaint alleges that Baldoni's behavior caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety," leading her to seek damages for emotional distress.

She also accuses Baldoni of launching a public smear campaign against her, which she believes was a retaliatory move after she voiced her concerns about his actions.

In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit on Jan.16, accusing Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicists of defamation and civil extortion. He is seeking $400 million in damages, USA Today said.

Along with his counter-lawsuit, Baldoni's legal team has filed a defamation claim against The New York Times, alleging the outlet was biased in its coverage of Lively's accusations.

According to Baldoni's lawyer, once public allegations are made, they often become viewed as fact, which makes it difficult for those accused to defend themselves. Freedman emphasized the challenges of fighting back when allegations have been widely spread.

According to People, Lively's legal team, on the other hand, has argued for a gag order to prevent further statements from the parties involved. They claim that public comments could negatively impact the trial's jury pool.

They contend that such statements could influence the case's outcome, particularly given the substantial media attention surrounding the lawsuit.

Baldoni's legal team has stated that the damage to their client's reputation has been severe, leading to significant financial losses, including the loss of job opportunities and millions of dollars in income.

Lively's lawyers have expressed confidence that their client will prevail once all evidence is presented in court. The trial is scheduled for March 2026, and both sides are preparing for a long and complex legal battle.

In the meantime, the situation continues to unfold, with both parties standing firm in their respective positions. The case is expected to be one of the most high-profile legal battles of the year.