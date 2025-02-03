Justin Baldoni is once again pulling Taylor Swift back into the fold amid his legal battle against co-star Blake Lively.

In an exhibit accompanying his amended complaint filed last Friday, Baldoni, 41, accused Lively, 37, of using Swift's song "My Tears Ricochet" to make "veiled threats" towards the staff members of the editing team for their film "It Ends With Us."

Specifically, Baldoni claimed Lively claimed she might "change her mind" about reaching out to Swift—who is known to be a great friend of hers—about potentially using the song in the film "if her demands are not met." The alleged incident happened in May 2024 in the editing room, the 41-year-old actor said in the amended court filing, made accessible to the public via the "Lawsuit Info" website he launched over the weekend.

What Were Lively's Demands?

Per the amended complaint, Lively demanded to have Baldoni removed from the artwork for the film and have his "film by" credit removed from the movie posters. She also demanded more time in the editing room with her editor. Lively's cut of the film was what ultimately made it to theaters, according to PEOPLE.

It is not the first time Swift was brought into the conversation. In Baldoni's lawsuit, his lawyers said the actor felt pressured to rewrite the film's rooftop scene after Lively's "megacelebrity friend" and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, visited and joined in on a production meeting.

Baldoni and Lively's Legal Battle

Baldoni's accusations are the latest in a string of allegations that surfaced between the pair since Lively sued the actor in December 2024 for creating a hostile work environment. She also said Baldoni launched a smear campaign against her.

The actor later filed a countersuit denying allegations that he sexually harassed Lively during the filming. He also accused Lively of defaming him. He is seeking $400 million in damages.

The trial is scheduled for March 2026.