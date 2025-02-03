Brian Austin Green is once again defending ex-wife Megan Fox as she navigates a breakup from on-again-off-again boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly while pregnant with his child.

In an Instagram Story posted on Sunday, Green, 51, hit back at a cryptic post from 34-year-old MGK, telling him to "be honest."

"Bro. Just be honest for once in your life. Stop caring so much about how you're perceived that you will try and drag other people," the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum wrote.

The post appeared to reference an earlier post from MGK, featuring a photo of him gazing out a window, captioned, "How can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything."

MGK and Fox, 38, broke up over the Thanksgiving break, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy. According to reports, the split came after Fox discovered MGK had been texting other women. Reports since then have suggested that the pair are no longer on speaking terms.

Green and Fox co-parent Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. MGK, meanwhile, shares daughter Casie, 15, with ex Emma Cannon.

Shortly after the breakup, TMZ asked Green for his thoughts on the matter.

"How old is he? ... He's in his 30s, isn't he? ... But in your 30s, like, f–k. Grow up. Like, she's pregnant," Green told the outlet.

"I just want the best for her," he said. "I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That's a shame."

-- With reporting by TMX